CPSO teaches firearm safety and self-defense class for women
On Saturday, April 29, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will host "Safe and Secure," a firearm safety and self-defense workshop for women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
