Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-election chances?
There are 10 comments on the San Jose Mercury News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-election chances?. In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:
Senator Dianne Feinstein at a hearing in March 2017. Feinstein will be 84 next year, and some voters think she shouldn't run for re-election.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Better the devil you know. Lord knows what would replace her.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
She's your typical traitor democrat progressive. A lying, commie, hypocritical, rabble rousing piece of filth, she is.
F her and Pelosi, I pray for their demise. They are evil, godless wenches,
|
#4 1 hr ago
Says the pedo.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,093
Dump American Eagle
|
#5 1 hr ago
She needs to fill a coffin....
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,618
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
That would not stop her from running and being elected by Democrats. Dead people vote for Democrats so why can't they hold office too :)
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,093
Dump American Eagle
|
#7 1 hr ago
You could be onto something there. Hard to tell if some of those old White dems are alive or not....... Can't tell by the smell-they all reek.
|
#8 26 min ago
Your Parents were both Drug Addicts, before, during, and after you were conceived, weren't they? TRUST ME, IT SHOWS!
Did they ever learn each Other's Names, or see each other, again, after that one back-alley "coupling", on Skid Row?
YOU are what happens when two Drug Addicts, stumble out of a bar, with a bottle of cheap wine in both their hands!
|
#9 23 min ago
Harry Reid held office for quite a while. He appeared alive but who knows for sure.
|
Since: Dec 06
4,160
Location hidden
|
#10 12 min ago
Dianne Feinstein.
The liberals poster child for gun safety.
Remember when she swept the crowd at an anti-gun rally with an AK-47?
|
Since: Dec 06
4,160
Location hidden
|
#11 11 min ago
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini mg.com/236x/f1/07/9b/f1079b088 23663ed285f2951bd7f33bd.jpg
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|26 min
|Say What
|335
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|6 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|10 hr
|payme
|228
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|Sun
|payme
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|My New Pistol
|Apr 1
|duzitreallymatter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC