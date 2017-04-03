Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her...

Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-election chances?

There are 10 comments on the San Jose Mercury News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-election chances?. In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:

Senator Dianne Feinstein at a hearing in March 2017. Feinstein will be 84 next year, and some voters think she shouldn't run for re-election.

Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 9 hrs ago
Better the devil you know. Lord knows what would replace her.
Pax Trumpia

San Francisco, CA

#2 3 hrs ago
Say What wrote:
Better the devil you know. Lord knows what would replace her.
She's your typical traitor democrat progressive. A lying, commie, hypocritical, rabble rousing piece of filth, she is.

F her and Pelosi, I pray for their demise. They are evil, godless wenches,
Say Whats Boyfriend

Edison, NJ

#4 1 hr ago
Say What wrote:
Better the devil you know. Lord knows what would replace her.
Says the pedo.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,093

Dump American Eagle

#5 1 hr ago
She needs to fill a coffin....
Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

27,618

Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
okimar wrote:
She needs to fill a coffin....
That would not stop her from running and being elected by Democrats. Dead people vote for Democrats so why can't they hold office too :)
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,093

Dump American Eagle

#7 1 hr ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>That would not stop her from running and being elected by Democrats. Dead people vote for Democrats so why can't they hold office too :)
You could be onto something there. Hard to tell if some of those old White dems are alive or not....... Can't tell by the smell-they all reek.
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#8 26 min ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>You could be onto something there. Hard to tell if some of those old White dems are alive or not....... Can't tell by the smell-they all reek.
Your Parents were both Drug Addicts, before, during, and after you were conceived, weren't they? TRUST ME, IT SHOWS!
Did they ever learn each Other's Names, or see each other, again, after that one back-alley "coupling", on Skid Row?
YOU are what happens when two Drug Addicts, stumble out of a bar, with a bottle of cheap wine in both their hands!
Say What

Anderson, IN

#9 23 min ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>That would not stop her from running and being elected by Democrats. Dead people vote for Democrats so why can't they hold office too :)
Harry Reid held office for quite a while. He appeared alive but who knows for sure.
Sheriff Joe 529

Since: Dec 06

4,160

Location hidden
#10 12 min ago
Dianne Feinstein.

The liberals poster child for gun safety.

Remember when she swept the crowd at an anti-gun rally with an AK-47?
Sheriff Joe 529

Since: Dec 06

4,160

Location hidden
#11 11 min ago
Say What wrote:
<quoted text>Harry Reid held office for quite a while. He appeared alive but who knows for sure.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini mg.com/236x/f1/07/9b/f1079b088 23663ed285f2951bd7f33bd.jpg
