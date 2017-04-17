Controversial gun bills wona t be hea...

Controversial gun bills wona t be heard in Senate after all

Earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube had told the Herald/Times he wasn't giving up on holding a hearing for some of his more controversial gun bills this year, which proposed to eliminate some "gun-free" zones in Florida. His committee will meet for the final time on Wednesday and, while it's a packed agenda, there are no gun bills slated to be heard.

