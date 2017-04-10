Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina restaurant and bar workers, law enforcement worried
There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from 6 hrs ago, titled Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina restaurant and bar workers, law enforcement worried. In it, Post and Courier reports that:
Royal American, at 970 Morrison Drive, is among the numerous bars and restaurnats in downtown Charleston to have a no concealed weapons sign posted outside the door. Leroy Burnell/Staff Royal American, at 970 Morrison Drive, is among the numerous bars and restaurnats in downtown Charleston to have a no concealed weapons sign posted outside the door.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Same old tired arguments that every other State that passed a Constitutional carry law had to face. I don't hear about blood running in the streets in those other States. These people need to get over themselves.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|3 hr
|Marauder
|6
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|3 hr
|javawhey
|26
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|3 hr
|Marauder
|2
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|4 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|5 hr
|Marauder
|409
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|7 hr
|Marauder
|15
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|17 hr
|Haruko57
|19
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC