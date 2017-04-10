There are on the Post and Courier story from 6 hrs ago, titled Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina restaurant and bar workers, law enforcement worried. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

Royal American, at 970 Morrison Drive, is among the numerous bars and restaurnats in downtown Charleston to have a no concealed weapons sign posted outside the door. Leroy Burnell/Staff Royal American, at 970 Morrison Drive, is among the numerous bars and restaurnats in downtown Charleston to have a no concealed weapons sign posted outside the door.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.