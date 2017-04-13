Concealed weapon permits in Florida: Like shooting fish in a barrel | Opinion
And soon there will be 44 more. That's because 44 of us, including 11 women, recently completed a three-hour training course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|401
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|4 hr
|payme
|14
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|payme
|13
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|Tue
|Say What
|483
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|Tue
|Jagermann
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC