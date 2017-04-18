Concealed carry policy on tap for upc...

Concealed carry policy on tap for upcoming HC trustee meeting

Howard College trustees will mull over a proposed new district policy pertaining to concealed guns on campus during their monthly meeting Monday. Currently, the college does not allow firearms on campus, but will be required to change that policy come Aug. 1, 2017, because of a 2015 state law that allows concealed gun owners the ability to bring handguns onto campus grounds and into buildings.

