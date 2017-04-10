Concealed Carry, Incest, Gay Marriage...

Concealed Carry, Incest, Gay Marriage and the Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsBlaze

By Monday morning, April 17, 2017, we will know whether or not the concealed carry cert petition, Peruta v. California , is denied, granted, or relisted to the next private conference of justices for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 395
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 17 hr payme 11
News "Open carry" bill shot down 18 hr payme 7
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... Tue Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC