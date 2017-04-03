Concealed carry classes rise in Central Wisconsin after shooting rampage
In the wake of the Mar. 22 shooting spree around the Wausau area, residents are looking to take matters into their own hands, according to gun shop owners in the area. They say they have been seeing a rise in the interest of concealed carry classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|2 min
|okimar
|11
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|27 min
|Say What
|335
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|6 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|10 hr
|payme
|228
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|Sun
|payme
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC