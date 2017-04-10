Complaint: Manifesto suspect wrote ap...

Complaint: Manifesto suspect wrote apology before gun theft

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

This combo made Tuesday, April 11, 2017, from images provided by the FBI shows Joseph Jakubowski's mug shot at left and an altered image the FBI made to show Jakubowski with his head and facial hair shaved off. Authorities released the modified mug shot of Jakubowski, because the FBI believes he may have altered his appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 51 min payme 14
News "Open carry" bill shot down 59 min payme 13
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Say What 400
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... Tue Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC