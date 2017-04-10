Comp-Tac Invites 2017 NRA Convention ...

Comp-Tac Invites 2017 NRA Convention Guests To Talk To Some Real Experts

The folks at Comp-Tac Victory Gear - makers of the most advanced competition and concealed carry holsters on the market wish to invite attendees of the 2017 NRA convention to drop by their booth 4524 and see their line of advanced holsters and visit with some real trigger pullers. Comp-Tac will have holsters available for sale at the booth where you can try them on for fit.

