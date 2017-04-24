Community Digest
A concealed carry seminar hosted by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Luzerne Fire House, 66 Tener St., Luzerne. The seminar will feature Luzerne County officials, including District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and Sheriff Brian Szumski.
