Community Digest

Community Digest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A concealed carry seminar hosted by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Luzerne Fire House, 66 Tener St., Luzerne. The seminar will feature Luzerne County officials, including District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and Sheriff Brian Szumski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 14 hr javawhey 54
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 26 payme 47
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) Apr 25 Westerner 28
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... Apr 20 payme 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC