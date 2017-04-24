Colorado marijuana industry sets sale...

Colorado marijuana industry sets sales records in early '17

Read more: The Gazette

Colorado's marijuana industry - one of the most mature in the nation - continues to thrive, posting record-setting sales figures through the first two months of 2017. Combined sales of medical and recreational marijuana in January and February 2017 totaled over $235 million, up 30 percent from the same period in 2016, Marijuana Business Daily reported Monday .

Chicago, IL

