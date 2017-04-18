Cleanup of former shooting range on forest nearly done
The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content. Gun enthusiasts used the former Prescott Sportsmen's Club shooting range from 1957 through 2014, leaving fragments of bullets, shot pellets and other miscellaneous debris on the 25-acre site on the Prescott National Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Sat
|American Patriot
|417
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Sat
|American Patriot
|2
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Sat
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC