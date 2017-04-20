Charleston police ask South Carolina ...

Charleston police ask South Carolina Legislature to oppose bill that would allow open carry of guns

Read more: Post and Courier

Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen is urging the South Carolina Senate to oppose a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons openly or concealed and without getting a permit. Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen is urging the South Carolina Senate to oppose a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons openly or concealed and without getting a permit.

Chicago, IL

