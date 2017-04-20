Charleston police ask South Carolina Legislature to oppose bill that would allow open carry of guns
Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen is urging the South Carolina Senate to oppose a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons openly or concealed and without getting a permit. Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen is urging the South Carolina Senate to oppose a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons openly or concealed and without getting a permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|31 min
|payme
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|5 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|6 hr
|javawhey
|48
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|10 hr
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC