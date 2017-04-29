CCW Weekend: Why You Should Practice Point Shooting Along With Sighted Fire
There are three primary sighting techniques for shooting with handguns - traditional aimed fire, front sight press/flash sight picture and point shooting. Each has their place, but the one that a lot of people tend to ignore is point shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|7 hr
|javawhey
|63
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|10 hr
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC