CCW Weekend: Defending Others With Your Gun
While legal concealed carry does give the armed citizen the means to defend themselves and others, intervening or otherwise being a "Good Samaritan" is a sticky wicket. On the one hand, armed citizens can be an effective first line of defense against violent criminals, murderous lunatics and terrorists.
#1 8 hrs ago
It's been proven time in and out that a responsibly armed citizen has done more good than harm.Ask the several law enforcement officers who were saved by an armed citizen in the capacity of their duty.The thugs who try to car jack or rob a store that were confronted by an armed citizen and were stopped in their attempt to do harm.With all the crime today and the prospect of a terrorist attack I am so glad I can legally carry a firearm.
