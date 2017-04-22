Can Smart Gun Technology Ever Find a Market? This Gunmaker Thinks So
Although the concept behind smart gun technology is sound, the feeling among the majority of gun owners for its adoption seems to run along the lines of "no way, no how." While there are many good reasons for the hesitation to embrace it, one of the biggest limitations to their adoption has been a lack of firepower.
Since: Feb 13
1,949
#1 Yesterday
Once it is reliable enough for our military and our LEOs I would think about it.
#2 21 hrs ago
Just as the rock gave way to the stick gave way to the spear gave way to the bow and arrow gave way to the sword gave way to the flintlock. Arms WILL evolve.
Criminals and terrorist are already making improvised weapons. Laws prohibiting gun companies from research and development only hinders safer, more efficient "arms".
Most areas even prohibit the less lethal "stun gun". Many areas limit projectiles and materials. Hollow points are proven to be more effective on their targets and limit over penetration yet some states ban them.
The issue of the "smart gun" has nothing to do with firearm safety. It has to do with even more limits on citizens owning "arms". You can bet once "smart guns" become common, there will be tracking and remote shutdown circuits installed.
Not long ago I saw a demonstration of a new gun based on modern nail gun technology.
A compressed fuel system with electric ignition. Projectile choice and power levels were part of the design. The gun would fire almost anything that would fit in the barrel. Power levels were at a touch of a button. Just ONE GUN could be used for anything from big game to non lethal, short range self defense. Interchangeable barrel length and twist rates as well as stocks and grips were possible. Even fire rates and fuel canister sizes were changeable. Cleaning and maintenance was greatly simplified.
The BATF threw a fit. Research was halted and all prototypes destroyed.
