'Campus carry' law positioned to change upon approval of 'constitutional carry' bill
Campus carry legislation passed last session would undergo a major change if legislators sign off on a "constitutional carry" bill from state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford. House Bill 375 would eliminate the requirement to obtain a license and complete gun safety classes in order to carry a handgun.
