'Campus carry' law positioned to chan...

'Campus carry' law positioned to change upon approval of 'constitutional carry' bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Texan

Campus carry legislation passed last session would undergo a major change if legislators sign off on a "constitutional carry" bill from state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford. House Bill 375 would eliminate the requirement to obtain a license and complete gun safety classes in order to carry a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 7 hr javawhey 41
News Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts 14 hr okimar 1
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 15 hr payme 9
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 15 hr Marauder 411
My New Pistol 18 hr Shelly Bl 6
News "Open carry" bill shot down Mon payme 41
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 15 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC