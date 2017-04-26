Calley encourages gun-rights activist...

Calley encourages gun-rights activists at Michigan Capitol

Calley, who has signaled his 2018 run for governor , spoke at a Second Amendment rally at the Capitol Wednesday. He warned activists to not let gun-control advocates "drag you into having to create a justification to keep and bear arms."

