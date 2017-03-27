Call for firearm safety measure on fa...

Call for firearm safety measure on farms to help save lives

There are 3 comments on the Sunday Star Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Call for firearm safety measure on farms to help save lives. In it, Sunday Star Times reports that:

Dr Annette Beautraisa says the introduction of "on-farm armouries" - only letting guns out for certain things and times, then returning them - could help save lives. "It's not a matter of legislation, it's a matter of family, community and colleagues that they might be concerned about don't have access to guns.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sunday Star Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
justice

Shelby, MS

#1 10 hrs ago
This person has some nerve to think that an employer can dictate the access that their employees have to firearms when they aren't at work. A farm owner has no right to establish an armory of their employee's firearms in order to limit their access to those firearms.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
payme

Corinth, MS

#2 7 hrs ago
justice wrote:
This person has some nerve to think that an employer can dictate the access that their employees have to firearms when they aren't at work. A farm owner has no right to establish an armory of their employee's firearms in order to limit their access to those firearms.
But a business can't deny making a cake for a gay couple because it would DENY THEIR RIGHTS!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
payme

Corinth, MS

#3 7 hrs ago
Beautrais analysed coroner's data about 185 farm related suicides in New Zealand from 2007 to early 2015, and presented her report findings to industry experts at the conference.

Farm RELATED suicides?

Ban farms!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr huntcoyotes 259
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 21 hr Toms river nj 14
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 23 hr Shelly Bl 210
My New Pistol 23 hr duzitreallymatter 4
News Long-Range Shooting Tips Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 2
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 16
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC