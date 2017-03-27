Call for firearm safety measure on farms to help save lives
There are 3 comments on the Sunday Star Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Call for firearm safety measure on farms to help save lives. In it, Sunday Star Times reports that:
Dr Annette Beautraisa says the introduction of "on-farm armouries" - only letting guns out for certain things and times, then returning them - could help save lives. "It's not a matter of legislation, it's a matter of family, community and colleagues that they might be concerned about don't have access to guns.
#1 10 hrs ago
This person has some nerve to think that an employer can dictate the access that their employees have to firearms when they aren't at work. A farm owner has no right to establish an armory of their employee's firearms in order to limit their access to those firearms.
#2 7 hrs ago
But a business can't deny making a cake for a gay couple because it would DENY THEIR RIGHTS!
#3 7 hrs ago
Beautrais analysed coroner's data about 185 farm related suicides in New Zealand from 2007 to early 2015, and presented her report findings to industry experts at the conference.
Farm RELATED suicides?
Ban farms!
