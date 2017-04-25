Bloomberg Backing Ballot Initiatives In Florida That Destroy Your Gun Rights
WA, NV, CA, and ME have all been targeted by Bloomberg's ballot initiatives - only ME was able to avert disaster. The Commission holds public meetings to hear from Floridians about changes they wish to see on ballot referendums during the next election cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|5 hr
|Fish o watha
|69
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|7 hr
|Just No Bullets
|2
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|8 hr
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|22 hr
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Mon
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Mon
|okimar
|1
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC