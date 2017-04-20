BLACKHAWK! Hosts World Champion Shooters at 2017 NRA Show
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - - BLACKHAWK!, a leading manufacturer of tactical and law enforcement gear, will host top competitive shooters in the Vista Outdoor booth at the 2017 NRA Show in Atlanta, Georgia, April 27-30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|1 hr
|Haruko57
|44
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|2 hr
|Westerner
|28
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|2 hr
|Haruko57
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|7 hr
|icemancold
|5
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC