Black Guns Matter Helps Inner-City Re...

Black Guns Matter Helps Inner-City Resident Discover Power of Second Amendment

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Where the Establishment and criminals oppress inner-city residents, the Second Amendment can help, according to Maj Toure, founder of the firearm-education program Black Guns Matter . "The firearm is for me to defend my value system, my way of life," Toure said Monday while touting an upcoming event in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 2 hr javawhey 45
News "Open carry" bill shot down 2 hr javawhey 48
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) 6 hr Westerner 28
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... Apr 20 payme 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC