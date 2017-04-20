Black Guns Matter Helps Inner-City Resident Discover Power of Second Amendment
Where the Establishment and criminals oppress inner-city residents, the Second Amendment can help, according to Maj Toure, founder of the firearm-education program Black Guns Matter . "The firearm is for me to defend my value system, my way of life," Toure said Monday while touting an upcoming event in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
