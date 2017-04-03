Bill Requiring Gun Owners To Show Law...

Bill Requiring Gun Owners To Show Law Enforcement Their Permit Dies in Committee

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Proponents conceded defeat Thursday on a bill that would have given law enforcement permission to ask a person to see their gun permit. Before the Judiciary Committee had even posted its final agenda for Friday's meeting, Connecticut Against Gun Violence let its supporters know in an email that the bill would not be raised for debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr 07 Mustang 428
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Sheriff Joe 529 309
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 21 hr payme 5
My New Pistol Thu Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Wed Defeat Elizabeth ... 12
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Wed Feinstein the Cad... 17
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC