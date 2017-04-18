There are on the The Advocate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Bid to ban toy guns in public schools quietly withdrawn. In it, The Advocate reports that:

Rep. Dodie Horton, right, D-Haughton, talks to fellow Rep. Larry Bagley, left, R-Stonewall, as the House of Representatives settles in for the afternoon, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Rep. Dodie Horton, D-Haughton, walks to her seat as the House of Representatives settles in for the afternoon, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Advocate.