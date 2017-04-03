Baltimore County Council moves to rep...

Baltimore County Council moves to repeal stun gun ban

In 2009 the county banned Tasers and other types of stun guns for personal use. But in 2016 a U.S. Supreme Court ruling suggested that Second Amendment protections extend to stun guns, and a group of area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging local bans in Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City.

Chicago, IL

