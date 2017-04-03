Baltimore County Council moves to repeal stun gun ban
In 2009 the county banned Tasers and other types of stun guns for personal use. But in 2016 a U.S. Supreme Court ruling suggested that Second Amendment protections extend to stun guns, and a group of area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging local bans in Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City.
