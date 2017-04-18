Arkansas Enhanced Carry License may not be "actionable" until January, 2018
While the Arkansas law allowing gun owners to carry on college campuses goes into effect September 1st, it may not be until January guns will actually be on campus. In order to get an Enhanced Carry License , which will appear as an annotation on a concealed carry license, the gun owner must complete up to an eight hour training course put together by the Arkansas State Police.
