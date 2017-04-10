Anthony Sanberg
"No one has been more helpful than Mrs. Kaiser. When delivering an oral presentation for our public speaking unit, Mrs. Kaiser suggested that I take steps to further my public speaking and performance, which led me to try out for the school musical, which I received the male lead for, and is something I have been involved with ever since.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|40 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|32
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|4 hr
|payme
|33
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|8 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|22 hr
|Marauder
|6
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|22 hr
|Marauder
|2
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|23 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Fri
|Marauder
|409
