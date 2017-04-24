An apolitical profession wakes up: Tr...

An apolitical profession wakes up: Trauma surgeons speak out about gun violence

Read more: Salon.com

There are a lot of voices in the national discourse about gun violence - victims, politicians, activists, lobbyists, gun owners, pundits, law enforcement - but rarely does the public hear from the very people who deal directly with the fallout from gun violence on a daily basis: Trauma surgeons. These are the professionals who see the reality behind the cold statistics of injuries and death from firearms.

Chicago, IL

