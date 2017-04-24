An apolitical profession wakes up: Trauma surgeons speak out about gun violence
There are a lot of voices in the national discourse about gun violence - victims, politicians, activists, lobbyists, gun owners, pundits, law enforcement - but rarely does the public hear from the very people who deal directly with the fallout from gun violence on a daily basis: Trauma surgeons. These are the professionals who see the reality behind the cold statistics of injuries and death from firearms.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Sat
|American Patriot
|417
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Sat
|American Patriot
|2
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Sat
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
