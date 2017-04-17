Aldermen Water Down Shooting Range Proposal
The aldermen originally approved a shooting range ordinance that prohibited them within 500 feet of schools and day cares, libraries, museums and hospitals as well as where liquor is sold. But the courts ruled against that.
