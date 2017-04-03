After the 2015 federal election, Canadian handgun sales broke records
In December 2015, in the aftermath of the election, 7,600 handguns were registered with the RCMP, 1,400 more than in November. Monthly handgun registrations have topped 7,000 eight times since the election.
