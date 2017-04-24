Advocates pushing for national law to carry concealed weapon
Right-to-bear-arms advocates are pushing for one national law in support of carrying a concealed weapon. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 was the topic of heavy discussion last night at an open forum held on Grand Island.
