Action Target Announces Metals Recycling And Ammunition Program

PROVO, Utah - - Action Target Inc., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, has announced the launch of a new program for recycling spent brass and lead captured in indoor and outdoor bullet traps. The innovative Metals Recycling and Ammunition Program from Action Target provides a convenient system that makes it easy to turn a range's spent metals into new ammunition, range supplies and revenue.

