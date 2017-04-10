Accidental Shootings May Be Twice As Common As Official Statistics Suggest
Back in 2009, the number was 18,610. Which means, according to the gun industry, that guns are getting safer all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|401
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|4 hr
|payme
|14
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|payme
|13
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|Tue
|Say What
|483
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|Tue
|Jagermann
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC