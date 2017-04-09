ABC's 'Designated Survivor' is the Gun Control Lobby's Designated Mouthpiece
The Wednesday, April 5, episode of ABC's conspiracy drama, Designated Survivor , may as well have been written by the Brady Campaign, or any one of Michael Bloomberg's consortium of anti-Second Amendment organizations. For those unfamiliar with Kiefer Sutherland's new role as President Tom Kirkman, he seems to have done a complete 180 from his days as 24 's Jack Bauer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|7 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|341
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|7 hr
|huntcoyotes
|471
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|11 hr
|BPT
|2
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Sat
|popcorn ready
|2
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Sat
|payme
|7
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|My New Pistol
|Apr 6
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC