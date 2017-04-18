$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop C...

$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed Carry

7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Everytown for Gun Safety and its billionaire founder and funder, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, have pledged to spend $25 million to prevent national concealed carry reciprocity from becoming law on Capitol Hill, to increase their gun control efforts in state capitols and to oppose pro-Second Amendment candidates in the rapidly approaching 2018 midterm elections. It's a whole lot of astroturf.

