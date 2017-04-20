2017 is shaping up to be another winn...

2017 is shaping up to be another winning year for gun owners

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

So far this year, thirteen state legislatures have enacted laws to strengthen the right to keep and bear arms, and none have passed new gun control laws. In every year this century, pro-gun laws have outnumbered anti-gun laws, but this year's score is particularly lopsided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 1 hr Haruko57 44
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) 2 hr Westerner 28
News "Open carry" bill shot down 2 hr Haruko57 47
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... 7 hr icemancold 5
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... Apr 20 payme 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC