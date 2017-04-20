2017 is shaping up to be another winning year for gun owners
So far this year, thirteen state legislatures have enacted laws to strengthen the right to keep and bear arms, and none have passed new gun control laws. In every year this century, pro-gun laws have outnumbered anti-gun laws, but this year's score is particularly lopsided.
