Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of permitting guns on Metro transit buses
After two years of legal battles, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday 5-2 that Madison Metro buses must allow riders to be able to bring their concealed carry weapons on board. The 2011 law states concealed carry laws of the city of Madison, and other cities and municipalities across Wisconsin, cannot be stricter than those of the state.
