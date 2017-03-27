Veto Of Permitless Concealed Carry Bi...

Veto Of Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Stands

20 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

The state House has failed to overcome Gov. Dennis Daugaard's veto of a bill that would have allowed people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit. State representatives voted 36-33 Monday to for the bill, falling short of the two-thirds support required to override the veto.

Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

