Veto Of Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Stands
The state House has failed to overcome Gov. Dennis Daugaard's veto of a bill that would have allowed people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit. State representatives voted 36-33 Monday to for the bill, falling short of the two-thirds support required to override the veto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|7 hr
|payme
|10
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 25
|Marauder
|204
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC