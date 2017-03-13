'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right before vote
Dan Gross, President of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, ripped the proposed bill, saying this is not what it means to take care of our veterans. A proposed bill reversing the policy that bars 167,000 "mentally incompetent" veterans from buying weapons came under fire Wednesday just prior to a Congressional vote.
