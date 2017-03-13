US House approves bill making it easier for 'mentally...
The bill adds a requirement that declaring a veteran mentally defective for purposes of restricting their ability to purchase or own a firearm must be done with an "order or finding of a judge, magistrate, or other judicial authority of competent jurisdiction that such person is a danger to himself or herself or others." 18 USC 922 [text] makes it illegal to sell a firearm to an individual who has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution, and it is unlawful for the same individual to receive a firearm that was shipped or transported in interstate commerce.
