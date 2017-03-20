Unintentional Firearms Fatalities Fal...

Unintentional Firearms Fatalities Fall 17 Percent

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

The National Safety Council's " Injury Facts-2017 Edition " shows that the number of fatal firearms accidents dropped 17 percent from 2014 to 2015 to 489, the lowest total since record-keeping began in 1903. That's about three-tenths of 1 percent of the 146,571 total accidental deaths from all other listed causes, which are up 8 percent from 2014 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 12 min Jagermann 187
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 8 hr payme 5
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) 15 hr okimar 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 16 hr payme 1
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Sun FormerParatrooper 7
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Mar 17 berettabone 119
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC