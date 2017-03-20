Unintentional Firearms Fatalities Fall 17 Percent
The National Safety Council's " Injury Facts-2017 Edition " shows that the number of fatal firearms accidents dropped 17 percent from 2014 to 2015 to 489, the lowest total since record-keeping began in 1903. That's about three-tenths of 1 percent of the 146,571 total accidental deaths from all other listed causes, which are up 8 percent from 2014 to 2015.
