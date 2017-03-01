Trump Axes Rule Meant To Keep Guns From Those With Mental Illness

Following the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six teachers were killed , then-President Barack Obama had a simple legislation request: to make it harder for individuals with mental illnesses to access guns. A sign is posted on an electricity pole outside a house near Sandy Hook Elementary School, nearly two weeks after a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults, in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 27, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.