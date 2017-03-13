Toy guns in schools? That would be a crime under this proposed Louisiana law

Louisiana students as young as kindergarteners who take toy guns to school could face criminal penalties under a bill filed for the Legislature's spring session by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-H aughton . House Bill 43 would ban the possession of "imitation firearms, projectiles or ammunition" in Louisiana schools , at school-sponsored events or within 1,000 feet of campuses.

