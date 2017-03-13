Toy guns in schools? That would be a ...

Toy guns in schools? That would be a crime under this proposed Louisiana law

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana students as young as kindergarteners who take toy guns to school could face criminal penalties under a bill filed for the Legislature's spring session by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-H aughton . House Bill 43 would ban the possession of "imitation firearms, projectiles or ammunition" in Louisiana schools , at school-sponsored events or within 1,000 feet of campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) 2 hr Gero 4
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) 2 hr Gero 3
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 2 hr Gero 3
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 2 hr Gero 118
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 13 Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC