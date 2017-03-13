This week at progressive state blogs: Fighting U.S. pot attack in CO; vetoing looser gun laws in SD
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... This week at progressive state blogs is designed specifically to focus attention on the writing and analysis of people focused on their home turf.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|5 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|142
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|8 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|7
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Fri
|Get Out
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|119
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|4
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|5
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
