The Latest: WH calls Freedom Caucus meeting 'positive step'
According to a report, the House GOP's Obamacare replacement bill still contains measures that will allow the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, doctors and insurance companies to use medical records for gun control. The report comes from the organization, Gun Owners of America, which came out against the bill this week, saying it threatened Second Amendment rights.
