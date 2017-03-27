The Fudge Fairy Freedom Arms Revolver
Grandma always had her Christmas party the first Saturday after the 25th. Having six children, it didn't take long for the benches at the long table in the basement to fill up with grandkids, then great grandkids and more.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|34
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mar 25
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 25
|Marauder
|204
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
