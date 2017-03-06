The Florida Supreme Court Just Handed The US Supreme Court a Second...
In a 4-2-0 decision , the Florida Supreme Court upheld that state's ban on openly carrying firearms which was enacted in 1987. The case is Dale Norman v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Sat
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC