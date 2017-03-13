The DOJ's Next Target

In the two months since Donald Trump's inauguration, the Department of Justice has changed its posture in two high-profile, politically charged court cases, one concerning transgender rights and the other involving voter ID laws . In the first week of March, government lawyers made a similar about-face on the issue of gun safety, submitting a pair of little-noticed but revelatory motions in connection to cases in Georgia and Idaho.

