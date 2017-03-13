The Battle to Restore Veterans' Gun Rights Now Moves to the Senate
In a decisive 240-175 vote, the U.S. House voted today to restore Second Amendment rights to law-abiding veterans. Under H.R. 1181, a veteran cannot legally be classified as a "mental defective" without due process.
