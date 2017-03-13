The Battle to Restore Veterans' Gun R...

The Battle to Restore Veterans' Gun Rights Now Moves to the Senate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

In a decisive 240-175 vote, the U.S. House voted today to restore Second Amendment rights to law-abiding veterans. Under H.R. 1181, a veteran cannot legally be classified as a "mental defective" without due process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 3 hr FormerParatrooper 5
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 4 hr berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) 5 hr berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) 5 hr berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 13 Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC